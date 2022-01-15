To the editor:
Some employers are having a hard time finding workers and filling vacancies. Workers are quitting their jobs today in record numbers. Put aside the pandemic's contribution to this phenomenon and focus on the economic justification. They want better pay and benefits, and for good reason!
Many large companies prioritize CEO and stockholder compensation over workers' pay. ("CBS Morning News," Dec. 14). That's wrong. As Abraham Lincoln said, "Labor is prior to, and independent of, capital. Capital is only the fruit of labor, and could never have existed if labor had not existed first. Labor is the superior of capital, and deserves much higher consideration."
At the Kellogg factory in Battle Creek, Michigan, new employees working side by side with other workers were making much less, had no pension and paid more for health insurance despite doing the exact same work. They're called second-tier workers. The union agreed to this as a way for the company to cut costs. It's a common arrangement throughout the country for large employers. But it's not fair.
Kellogg workers, including first-tier ones, went on strike and finally got equal pay and benefits, as always should've been the case. No first-tier and second-tier workers anymore.
Neither should CEO and stockholder pay be prioritized over worker pay. This apparently widespread practice is contributing to the worst disparity between worker pay and CEO pay in the history of this country, and is one of the reasons lower- and middle-income folks are having a hard time making it today. It's also one reason employers are seeing workers quit their jobs.
As Republican President Lincoln said, "Labor is the superior of capital."
Gary Parker
Archdale
