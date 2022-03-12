To the editor:
God created Adam, then Eve to be his companion. Behind every great man there is a woman making him that way. Women should be seen, but not heard. Think like a man, but act like a lady. All my life, women have been treated as second-class citizens. When America began, women were not allowed to vote. It was a long and bitter fight that finally allowed them to do so. For years, women were not allowed to fight for their country, but they worked hard as support teams and heads of household. Women outnumber men in the population, but their numbers do not reflect their power in the legislation. Yes, we have a wonderful woman as vice president. Yes, there are women on the Supreme Court and soon there will be a Black woman to join them. Yet, across our country, state after state has made laws to take control of women's reproductive rights. Most households are run by women, and many times, it's single parenting. Every woman is faced with the choice of being a great parent or running a successful business. Many women currently are doing both. Women are the stronger sex because we always have to be. Women in sports are not allowed to get angry or show emotion because that's not in the game. Across the world, in too many countries, females are not allowed to attend school. Too many young girls are forced to marry as children, then work like slaves. God did not intend for women of the world to be mistreated. As we celebrate another Women's History Month, let's do better by our mothers, daughters, sisters, and all women who are representing and standing atop their fields of industry. Let's support our women candidates and vote them to power. Let us all have respect for every female, no matter her station in life.
Donna Pinckney
High Point
