To the editor:
It is a day to remember that some paid the ultimate cost by giving their lives so that we could become or remain to live in a country that is free. We have freedom in this country that many places on this earth only dream about. The reason many want to come to this country. Even with all the issues we have. Let's take time to reflect on what we have and to thank those who serve that we are free. Let's also not forget what Jesus did for us. He also gave the ultimate price by dying on a cross of which He did not deserve, but He did it so that we would be free to choose to spend eternity in heaven with Him. Or go to hell for all eternity with Satan.
