To the editor:
Regarding the city preparing to seize the Piedmont Electric Repair Co. property for use as public parking ("City moves to seize downtown property," May 25), I am having a hard time understanding why the individual property rights of one person outweigh those of another. Why doesn’t the city seize the Congdon Yards property and use that for parking? Why does the owner of PERCO get the short shrift while the owner of Congdon Yards escapes unscathed? They are both privately owned properties but only one is having his property seized. High Point’s “good ol’ boy” network appears to be alive and well!
Richard Bostick
High Point
