Easter comes at a time when spring is in bloom. It is a time of rebirth of new beginnings. Of which Easter is all about.
We celebrate Christmas the birth of Jesus. Easter is a time to celebrate what Jesus did for all of us.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Easter comes at a time when spring is in bloom. It is a time of rebirth of new beginnings. Of which Easter is all about.
We celebrate Christmas the birth of Jesus. Easter is a time to celebrate what Jesus did for all of us.
There was a cost to be paid for sin. Sin entering the world when Adam and Eve ate of the apple in the Garden of Eden. Of which tree was forbidden. So the cost of disobedience was on all of us, since the blood of Adam and Eve flows through all of us. So God sent His only son to die on a cross of which He did not deserve.
So why is there Easter? By accepting the gift of Jesus paying our sin debt, we rejoice in a new birth. Of being free of that debt, to tell others of our free of that debt. You see, our body will die at some point, but our spirit will live on. This life is not all there is. Talk to God, ask for His help and He will give you wisdom.
Let's think of why there is Easter. It's a choice we can only make ourselves.
Louis X. Thibodeaux
High Point
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.