My name is Delia Morales and I was a resident of Elm Towers. I moved due to a family emergency. I couldn't take any of my belongings and left a friend of my son-in-law to clean and empty out our apartment and turn in our keys to management. My plane ride was for Oct. 8, which was on a Saturday.
Until Nov. 26 no one at High Point Housing Authority ever returned my call until I informed them that I had my plane tickets, my change of address and my case at the Department of Social Services terminated that I have in my possession as proof I no longer was a resident of North Carolina.
Only when I called the receptionist at the front desk and demanded to speak to someone was I was transferred to a woman who sent me an intent to vacate through email, which I signed. She responded with Thank You that she received the document. So how can I receive a rent bill for $1,500 and something if I have proof I've been in NYC?
Also what fees do I owe? I am not in that apartment. How can I accrue legal fees? Again I'm not in the state.
