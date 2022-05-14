To the editor:
Campaign signs are plastered on nearly every corner. Mailboxes are filled with expensive glossy-colored prints featuring candidates and their families. While attempting to relax and unwind, we witness a steady stream of political ads on the television that are mostly "spit-polished" lies. Change channels and we see more of the same spit.
While I was early voting, it appeared that the circus had come to town. When I arrived at the polling location, I encountered an endless sea of campaign signs along with a multitude of campaign workers clad in T-shirts representing their candidates and passing out brochures. Candidates and supporters smiled and competed to greet each prospective voter – not the person but the voter. If I hadn't done my homework regarding candidates before I went to vote, I certainly couldn't have done so at the polls and most likely shouldn't even have been voting.
I am a 78-year-old senior with health issues who requires curbside voting. As I rolled down my window to press the button for help, I was startled by one of the campaign clowns. I inquired, "Aren't you supposed to be 50 feet from my voting space?"
She responded, "No, it's OK."
It is not OK; so, I registered a formal complaint, which was promptly addressed by the official in charge.
There must be a less stressful way to vote. For me, mail-in is not an option; so, where do I find relief from the stress surrounding elections? Politicians have no desire to offer help. My personal solution just might be to:
• Hang up the phone.
• Gift the city sanitation department with glossy prints.
• Monitor less television.
• Know when to say "Uncle."
Uncle! Bye-bye, ballots!
Gail L. Shuller
Thomasville
