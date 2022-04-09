To the editor:
There was a song long ago, in its lyrics was "Is this all there is? Is this all there is? Then let's keep dancing. Is this all there is?" As we approach Easter, let us realize this is not all there is. Our mortal body will die but our Spirit will be in Heaven or hell. As the season changes from winter to spring (death to life). With flowers and trees blooming. Oh, yes, and allergies. Let us take time to reflect on that thought. Is this all there is? One way to help answer that question would be to ask God to guide you to that answer. He will not fail. The one with the most toys doesn't win; the toys stay here. Go to an estate sale. It all stays here. Easter is about God sending Jesus to make a way for our debt of sin to be paid so we could have a new life for all eternity.
Louis Thibodeaux
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.