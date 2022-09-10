Who would pay and who gets paid?
To the editor:
So the commission that is looking into reparations for Black High Point residents has decided that the city is complicit in harm that’s been done to African Americans. They want to get the word out to the city’s Black residents to bolster support for their cause (“Reparations group works on messaging,” Sept. 6). But there are two things they are not telling.
The first is that ALL the city’s citizens will have to foot the bill for any reparations. This includes white, Hispanic, Asian and Black citizens as well. There is no way to bill just the non-Black citizens for these reparations, so we have to pay, too. Everybody will pay. So the very people this commission says they are trying to help will also see an increase in their city taxes and fees if these reparations are made.
The second is about WHO will get the money. Direct pay-outs will not be made. The money will go to the various groups whose operators sit on the commission that will soon demand these reparations from the citizens. Seems like a conflict of interest to me, but the grievance business is highly profitable, at least for some.
Finally I believe that $3 trillion worth of affirmative active programs over 60-plus years IS reparations. Time for everybody to move forward together and ignore those who use 150-year-old grievances as a means to stuff their own pockets at the expense of everyone else, none of whom had anything to do with slavery.
Ed Murray
High Point
These are not extreme ideas
To the editor:
President Biden on Sept. 1 made a comment that I cannot believe, which was “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic.”
I am a registered unaffiliated voter in N.C. and even I took offense. These MAGA Republicans stand for:
• Safe and secure borders
• Fair elections that follow current state constitutions
• Open schools and school choice
• Energy independence
• Lower inflation
• Supporting the police and holding criminals responsible for their actions
• A woman can get pregnant and a man can’t
• Biological males should not compete against biological females in sports
• Less taxes
• Spend less money and have a balanced budget
• Stronger military that cares more about fighting and winning wars, versus the day’s woke idea
• Less government in general and term limits
The above is just some of the points they stand for. If these types of ideas are ones of an “extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic,” well I guess I am a MAGA Republican instead of an undeclared voter because I agree with all.
Maybe Joe should look in the mirror and at the polls that show over two-thirds of the people in the U.S. think our country is on the wrong path and he will see that he is the “extremism” we should fear.
Rob Mancari
High Point
