To the editor:
As I understand it, ''our'' government is made up of three branches, and there are supposed to be some sort of "checks and balances." I think that the executive and legislative branches should investigate the judicial branch. Judges can take away your life, liberty, property, and end your pursuit of happiness. The unelected Supreme Court can determine if executions, abortions, and torture are constitutional. By the way is every member of the Supreme Court a millionaire? The Supreme Court should not be above the law.
