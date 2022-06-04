To the editor:
I lied to my children. It was not the first time I’ve lied to them, I’m sure it won’t be the last, it may be the biggest lie I’ve ever told. I pray it’s not a lie at all.
They asked me, “What if a shooter comes to my school, what if it happens here? Will I be safe? What about my friends?”
I told them, “You practice for this at your school with your teachers and friends, you’ll be fine.” But Robb Elementary practiced too.
I told them, “Your school has locks on its doors, you’ll be fine.” But so did Robb Elementary.
I told them, “Your teachers love you and will protect you.” But Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles tried, they loved their students too.
I told them, "It won’t happen here.” But it’s happening everywhere, it keeps happening.
This week wasn’t the first time I’ve answered these questions.
They’re the answers I give them when they wake up with nightmares that there are bad guys in school and they couldn’t hide. They’re the answers I tell myself when I drop them off in the morning. They’re the same answers my parents had for me.
When will it stop? When will somebody, anybody, everybody do something? We can’t keep shaking our heads and calling it a tragedy and moving on. We have to stop saying, "Other bad things happen too,” “Nothing will change.” We have to stop lying to ourselves, to each other, and to our children. It is has to stop.
Paige Allred
High Point
