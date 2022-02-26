To the editor:
I was a high school senior in February 1960. I was captain of the William Penn football team. I stood 6 foot 6 inches and 225 pounds.
On a cold day in February, Mr. Samuel Burford called assembly in the auditorium and, being under pressure from Dean B. Pruett, superintendent of city schools, discouraged students from going to Main Street.
Jimmy Rice, a former student, had organized a group outside of the school premises to engage in the sit-in. When school adjourned at 3 p.m., myself, Velvet LeGrande, Leroy Grant and the football team and others led the parade up Washington Street to Main Street.
There were racial slurs being hollered at us. I was fearless. There were scores of people. The police force had Main Street covered.
One of the rough boys of the neighborhood had an altercation and was hospitalized.
As a young man, I did not fully understand what Black people were going through. I was strong and was not afraid of anyone.
We had Washington Terrace Park, and I grew up in Daniel Brooks, so we sort of had our own world.
We would play with white boys on Centennial at the Catholic Church and had a good time.
On Sunday, we would go to Albion Millis Stadium and play football all day with the white boys.
My mother taught me that God made us all, and I learned not to hate because someone hated me.
John Barber
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.