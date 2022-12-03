What if?
What if?
To the editor:
What if I told you that I believed in a transcendent, absolute, and personal God and that this same God’s existence should be part of any legislative decisions made by our lawmakers?
What if I told you that the classification of any law as either just or unjust must be determined by its correspondence with what this same transcendent, absolute, and personal God has already said in his Word, the Bible?
What if I told you that every man-made code that squares with the moral law of God is a just law and that any man-made code out of harmony with the revealed moral law of God is, by default, a rogue and unjust law? In other words, the justness of any human law is directly proportional to its compliance with the transcendent and unchanging law of God and any law that clashes with this objective standard is unjust.
Then, what if I told you that the codification of same-sex marriage would violate this transcendent, objective, and unchanging law and would, by default, be rogue and unjust? Not only would it be inharmonious with the above standard but signal the sanctioned “Obliteration of the distinction between man and woman ... as complementary partners” and will determine that “all of God’s creation is to be fought against” (Francis Schaeffer, “The God Who Is There”).
Finally, what if I told you that we are witnessing a mad rush to discard the absolute moral law of God from the law of man absolutely and without the moral absolutes mentioned above, and any talk of morality merely masks the will to power? As such, we’ve lost the ability to call anything really just or unjust in any sense of the original idea.
Tony Watts
Thomasville
