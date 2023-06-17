To the editor:
It is hard to comprehend a weapon like the AR-15 and its prototypes being used against small children in an elementary school. The impact of the AR-15, a tool designed not just for killing but for ripping apart adult human bodies in the most extreme manner, being turned on the small, delicate limbs and organs of young children does not need to be imagined. The parents waiting outside the school in Uvalde for news of their loved ones who were asked for DNA tests were being clued in to something horrifying about the types of weapons floating around American society, so easily available that even a disturbed 18-year-old could get his hands on them. When I was in Advanced Infantry Training, I could not believe the weapon damage that I could impose on the targets after my field test was completed! Absolute carnage! They should make it mandatory for every sitting member of the Congress and Senate TO WITNESS THE CARNAGE AFTER THESE SCHOOL MASSACRES! These weapons of war should remain only in the military. The .223-caliber round will penetrate armor and is no match for the police. With the 160-round clips, the public might as well be able to buy hand grenades.
