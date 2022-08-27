We the people
To the editor:
We the people of these United States want our more perfect union back. We the people want to insure domestic tranquility. We the people do not want to suffer with alternative truths and outlandish attempts to overthrow the government. We the people need to establish justice for all of us, not just some. We the people are sick and tired of the lies, the coverups, and the special privileges for just the rich and powerful.
This is America, and we want Her and her Department of Justice, FBI and national archivist to do their jobs for all of us. We the people are so tired of the press broadcasting stories and reports that are just not true. We the people are disgusted by those elected officials who are knowingly standing on the side of falsehoods and outright lies. America is a democracy built by the people for the people, all the people. Yes, America has failed to treat women and people of color as first-class citizens. Yes, America has made mistakes over the hundreds of years of existence, but we the people must now stand up and protect our country. We the people must vote for those leaders who are concerned for the rights of women, children, minorities, and immigrants. We the people of this great nation must provide for the common defense. The world watches how America works and does her business. It is not the time to allow the rich and powerful to believe and act like they are above the law. Now is the time for all good citizens to pay attention to what’s really going on in our country and get out and vote. Vote for candidates who have our country, our families and our future in OUR best interest. We the people must protect the earth, skies and water that we share with the rest of the world. We the people must demand justice for all right now.
Donna Pinckney
High Point
Spurn election deniers
To the editor:
“Joe Biden won the presidency in a free and fair election in 2020.” In the upcoming political campaigns, if a candidate can’t say that sentence, do not vote for them. Your feeling towards Joe Biden has nothing to do with this. You can wear your “Let’s go Brandon” paraphernalia to your heart’s content. If you vote for an election denier, you’re voting for corruption and the destruction of the American way.
It is said that King George III said when he heard that George Washington was going to resign his office, “If he does that, he will be the greatest man in the world.” The king was right. By that one act Washington put in motion the custom of peaceful transition of power that eventually turned these upstart colonies into the greatest nation on the earth and the model for the rest of the world.
These are serious times and we need to start rebuilding the belief in our nation or the Great American Experiment will be fading into history, and none of us will like the next chapter. The only way we can do this is by strengthening our institutions, not by tearing them down. Nations with weak institutions are not places that you want to live. American democracy was barely saved in 2020. Vote wisely.
Marshall White
Archdale
Choose the Unicorn
To the editor:
The U.S. faces several crises as it struggles with a deeply divided society, while climate change threatens to engulf us in disaster. Presently, the political landscape cannot handle the multitude of issues we face. Government cannot solve problems such as global warming or wealth inequality, nor is it capable of addressing the inherent racism within the government.
Resetting the system is the solution. Jasmine Sherman intends to do just that. Their candidacy for president has led to the creation of a third party, the Unicorn Party, the development of their platform, and weekly direct action meetings. The main tenets of their platform are universal health care, education for all, and guaranteed housing. A reparations policy has also been developed, and Land Back is being explored.
In addition to growing their base, Jasmine Sherman and her party, Unicorn Party, are scouting for candidates for all levels of government. This month, Jasmine will appear on several podcasts and participate in several presidential debates.
As much as I agree with Jasmine’s policies, I respect her principles more. Jasmine cannot stand human suffering and will go to any lengths to help a fellow human being. I have seen them provide mutual aid tirelessly with Greater Charlotte Rise. Jasmine Sherman has worked day and night for Charlotte’s residents. We need them now in Washington, D.C.
Travis Barnes
Thomasville
Editor’s note: The Land Back movement advocates for a transfer of decision-making power over land to indigenous communities.
