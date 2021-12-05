Two decades ago I wrote a letter. I wrote a letter in case something were to happen, my parents would know I love them. So they would know they had given me a wonderful life and I would love them in terms they would never know.
Two decades ago I wrote a letter to my parents after my elementary school’s first bomb scare. I wrote a letter as record in case I didn’t make it home one day. So we would have a tangible link should we ever part. A letter to comfort when one of us wasn’t there.
Today I wrote a letter. I wrote a letter in case something were to happen, my children would know I love them. So my children would know they are my purpose in life , they have made my life whole and I love them in ways they won’t understand until they become parents.
Today I wrote a letter because when I heard a siren after I dropped my children off at school, I didn’t know where it was going. I prayed it wouldn’t slow and turn on their school’s road. I wrote a letter as record, as a tangible link between us should we ever part. A letter to comfort when I wasn’t there.
A letter will not keep us safe. It will not stop the fear at each breaking headline. It will not keep us safe in public spaces, our school, our home.
A letter tucked in a lunch box will not help when they are told to lock a door, hide and keep quiet. It will not protect us from cars at parades or mad men in grocery stores.
A thin piece of paper will not protect us until the hearts and will of all people are signed to it. Unless we write documents of change, one day, our children will write a letter.
Paige Allred
High Point
