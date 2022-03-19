To the editor:
Last fall the city of High Point Planning and Development department recommended against a major retail shopping center at the corner of Johnson Street and Skeet Club Road because the zoning and long-range plans for the area are residential. At a public hearing in October, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend denial of the same request. In January the company withdrew its request before the City Council took a vote. Apparently they knew that the vote was not going to be in their favor.
Now Publix Super Markets has released a press statement that they have signed a lease for a 48,000-square-foot store at the Mendenhall Marketplace shopping center at that same intersection ("Publix says it's coming to disputed zoning site," March 12). This is a shopping center that does not exist and cannot exist unless the previous parties reverse their decisions to change the city’s land use plan and rezone that residential area to a major retail zone.
Why would Publix issue such a statement they know is not true? I am told they have refiled their request, but even so how do you sign a lease at a shopping center that does not exist and cannot exist without a reversal of a previous city decision? What sort of subterfuge is going on here? Who has Publix reached at the city that makes them think that things will be different this time around? Why does their statement seem to indicate that this is a “done deal”? As in anything related to government, just follow the money. When the planning and zoning people convene to hear this request for the second time, note who votes in the affirmative. When the request goes to council for the second time, note which council members vote in the affirmative. If you want to know who is for sale in our city government, you’re about to find out.
Richard Bostick
High Point
