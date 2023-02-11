For the last 10 years, I have been trying to get our city transportation office, council and mayor to do something about the section of Washington Street between Gaylord Court and Eccles Street. This part of Washington Street is not safe for anyone traveling this street, especially our children who attend Penn-Griffin School of the Arts which is smack dab in the middle.
I have met two directors of the Department of Transportation at this site to point out the erosion and the danger it presents each day to the big yellow school buses that travel this area of Washington Street. So, they have known about this most dangerous situation for some time.
For those concerned about the safety of human life, take a walk on the Washington Street walking bridge and look at the daily erosion occurring under the blacktop. How can a government overlook a safety hazard staring them in the face daily? They seem more concerned about drinking zones in Uptown than the danger zone that Penn-Griffin students face each day.
I hope because Washington Street is in a predominately black neighborhood, it isn’t being pushed further down the city’s list of important projects. This safety hazard should have been handled years ago, but bats and balls seem more important than human life and the children who represent our future.
It isn’t a matter of will this part of Washington Street cave in. It is now what day and time, and the number of children injured or killed.
Folks, why don’t you stop complaining to each other and do something like email or contact our city manager, mayor, and city council members and express your concerns? You can Google and find the contact information for any of these people. Things will change only if your voices are heard.
Editor's note: According to the city, its engineering consultant is working on utility permits and encroachments, erosion control plans and traffic control plans; right-of-way and easement acquisition is in progress; and construction is expected to begin in early 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.