To the editor:
Let's take a quick look at our nation's debt history:
-- 1929 - $17 billion
-- 1943 - $137 billion
-- 1982 - $1.142 trillion
-- 2008 - $10.025 trillion
-- 2017 - $20.245 trillion
-- 2022 - $30.824 trillion
It appears that each year, come budget time, we see a president and Congress at odds regarding our debt ceiling, rendering yet another budget crisis with government default ultimately hanging in the balance. Although I'm not a politician or an economist, I fully understand the need for a budget as well as the obvious necessity of holding my spending within my ability to pay my bills. Reckless and unchecked accumulation of indebtedness can only lead to disaster.
When Washington deceitfully addresses reducing the debt or even holding the line, spending cuts for Social Security, Medicare and our armed forces (veterans) are immediately targeted. Their next solution includes tax hikes.
For over 55 years, through FICA taxation, I personally contributed to Social Security and Medicare while my employers matched my contributions. Since most citizens lacked the ability to finance private retirement plans, Uncle Sam decided use their money and do it for them. Our government was supposedly placing those contributions into a separate fund and soundly investing the monies to produce a guaranteed retirement plan for every working American.
Oblivious to that mandate, the D.C. crowd began dipping into these dedicated reserves and using the designated capital for nearly everything other than the original purpose. If these funds had been kept separate and invested as intended, each retiring American worker would have been able to live a comfortable, self-sufficient life on his or her investments.
As for our veterans, they were promised certain perks if they completed their time in service to this nation. They undoubtedly also deserve the benefits assured them. If you will notice, the people in Washington who decide these budgets never take pay cuts or reduce benefits for themselves. Imagine that!
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
