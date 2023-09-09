Voting is your superpower
To the editor:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 81F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 1:12 am
Voting is your superpower
To the editor:
Do you consider yourself a patriot? Do you vote? Do you encourage your friends and family to vote, and what do you vote for when you do? Do you vote for equality … do you vote for fairness? Do you vote for progress? Do you vote for love instead of hate?
Especially in midterm elections, when voter turnout is so low, voting is your super power. Let’s all go out and vote in this municipal election. For once, let’s see something bad turn into something great. It might mean a little extra work getting a the photo ID or knowing when early voting is or when mail in ballots are due, but it’s a little effort with a big payoff. We can move this country forward if we work together, and we sorely need to.
Some of our ancestors fought and died for the right to vote. We should cherish it as our American heritage and civic duty.
Tara Blomquist
Jamestown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.