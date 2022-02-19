The media in North Carolina has given significant coverage to challenges of the legislature's newly drawn legislative districts. Most recently the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that the districts are unconstitutional and ordered them to be redrawn. However, the May 17 primary date still stands, and it is not too early to make a plan for voting. Social media, blogs, and news programs contain a lot of information, but it is hard to know what is correct, especially about voting by mail.
I recommend using the VOTE411.org website provided by the League of Women Voters as a source of current, accurate, non-partisan information.
On VOTE411.org voters can and should check their personal registration information. There is also information on registration deadlines, ID requirements, early voting, polling places, and absentee ballot requests. Closer to the May primary, candidates' resumes and answers to questions about issues relevant to the office for which they are running will be posted.
Since this is non-partisan, all candidates are invited to participate, and their answers will be posted as submitted. When you enter your address you can see your ballot with only the candidates for which you are eligible to vote.
Hopefully access to VOTE411.org will allow many more voters to be informed and feel confident about voting.
Sue Jezorek
High Point
