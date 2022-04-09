To the editor:
In a recent letter, a volunteer with the New North Carolina Project wrote about how difficult it can be to find information on how and where to vote. Social media, blogs and news programs give out a lot of voting information, but it is hard to know what is correct, especially about voting by mail. I recommend using the VOTE411.org website produced by the League of Women Voters as a place to find current, accurate, nonpartisan information.
On VOTE411.org voters can and should check their registration to be sure it is correct.
There is also information on registration deadlines, ID requirements, early voting, polling places and absentee ballot requests. Closer to the May primary, candidates’ resumes and their answers to questions about issues relevant to the office they are running for will be posted.
Since this is nonpartisan, all candidates are invited to participate, and their answers will be posted as submitted. When you enter your address you can see your ballot with only the candidates you are eligible to vote for showing. Hopefully with the efforts of the New North Carolina Project and access to VOTE411.org many more eligible voters will be informed and feel confident about voting.
Elma Hairston
Jamestown
