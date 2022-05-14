To the editor:
High Point is transforming before our very eyes: our High Point Rockers, new Qubein Children’s Museum, Congdon Yards, High Point University, new businesses and event centers, just to name a few. There is a spirit of growth and development like never before that High Point can, and will, have a brighter future. We have another opportunity, this May 17, to create even more transformational change in High Point.
On the primary ballot are two referenda – $1.7 billion school facility bond package and a ¼ cent (0.25%) sales tax to help cover the cost. This is the best way, right now, to transform our public schools and ultimately allow our High Point community to reach its full potential. There are significant benefits and improvements for each of our 25 GCS public schools in High Point. Proceeds from this bond package will create better facilities, better learning environments, better academic outcomes for all students and therefore a better High Point community for decades into the future.
We started our High Point Schools Partnership group specifically to lift up our schools. We believe you need great schools to have a great community, and you need a supportive community to have great schools. Therefore, our leadership team voted unanimously to support and endorse both the bonds and the ¼ cent (0.25%) sales tax. I am asking you to support each of these initiatives on the May 17 ballot as a way to demonstrate that High Point is committed to a better and brighter future.
Matt Thiel, co-chair
High Point Schools Partnership
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.