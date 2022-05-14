To the editor:
On May 17 voters in Guilford County have a rare opportunity. Two proposals on the primary ballot – the $1.7 billion bond referendum and the 0.25% sales and use tax proposal – present an investment opportunity that is rarely presented to voters, an opportunity to totally revitalize an entire public school system and to reap lasting rewards far into the future.
Communities that modernize their school facilities receive a visible return on money spent. Numerous studies show new and renovated school buildings bring more successful teacher recruitment, increased student and teacher motivation and engagement, increased student effort, higher grades and better test scores, as well as increased student enrollment and attendance.
Economically, revitalization of a school district increases a community’s ability to attract new businesses, create new jobs, and provide an educated workforce. Property values and home prices increase.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners and the Guilford Country school board funded an independent study in 2019 that identified a total of $2 billion in facility needs. The plan developed recommended seven new schools, three additions to existing schools, 22 schools rebuilt on existing sites, 19 schools to be fully renovated and 13 schools to be closed. Every school will have upgrades to address critical safety issues and provide technology appropriate to 21st century learning.
In North Carolina, responsibility for building, equipping, and maintaining school facilities is a county responsibility. The county must provide money to meet this responsibility and has placed the bond referendum and the sales tax proposal on the ballot to do so.
Bonds would be issued over a 10-year period. The 0.25% sales tax means one extra quarter on each $100 spent. Groceries, vehicles, gasoline and prescriptions are exempt from the tax. This sales tax would be paid not only by Guilford County residents but also by visitors who make purchases here. The resolution affirmed that no property taxes will automatically be raised under the bonds if the sales tax passes.
There is only one opportunity to vote on this bond package and this tax. We encourage you to study these two issues carefully and to say yes to this investment in our schools and our community.
Mary Ellen Shiflett, president
Colleen Fairbanks, Public Education Round Table chair
League of Women Voters Piedmont Triad
