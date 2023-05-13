There is a modern parable about a man stranded on his rooftop during a flood. A person in a rowboat came by and asked the man if he needed help. The man replied, "No, God's got this. God will save me." A while later, another rowboat came by, and the man told the rescuer the same thing. "God's got this. God will save me." Later, a helicopter arrived and offered help, and the man insisted, "God will save me." Ultimately, the man drowned. When he arrived in heaven, he asked God why He didn't save him. And God said, "I sent you two rowboats and a helicopter. What did you want me to do?"
Lutherans have a saying: "God's work ... our hands." I like that.
For me, gun safety laws are the “two rowboats and a helicopter.” We the people have the power to elect people who will enact sensible gun laws that do not violate the Second Amendment. But are we like the man on the roof? Are we too stubborn or too stupid to do what is necessary to save the lives of our children and our neighbors?
If we are indeed that stupid, then maybe state legislatures will make mass shootings not just frequent but mandatory. That would likely mean more people meeting God, in person, sooner rather than later. Would that be a good thing?
I close by paraphrasing the late Jack Lord: Gun safety. Ballot box. Be there! Aloha!
