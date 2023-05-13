To the editor:

There is a modern parable about a man stranded on his rooftop during a flood. A person in a rowboat came by and asked the man if he needed help. The man replied, "No, God's got this. God will save me." A while later, another rowboat came by, and the man told the rescuer the same thing. "God's got this. God will save me." Later, a helicopter arrived and offered help, and the man insisted, "God will save me." Ultimately, the man drowned. When he arrived in heaven, he asked God why He didn't save him. And God said, "I sent you two rowboats and a helicopter. What did you want me to do?"

