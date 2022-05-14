To the editor:
It has been my honor and privilege to serve the citizens of District 2 on the Guilford County Board of Education since 2016, as well as from 1990-2008. I have worked to support and represent the bests interests of the students, teachers, staff and parents. As I complete my final term, I wish for these efforts to continue.
Marc Ridgill has eight years of experience working inside a Guilford County Schools school and with members of the entire school system staff, developing numerous professional contacts in all areas. He has actively advocated for school safety and system accountability for the past 16 years. He will prioritize the best interests of the students, teachers, parents and school campus staff.
Please joint me in supporting Marc Ridgill to be the elected District 2 school board representative.
Anita Sharpe, District 2 representative
Guilford County Board of Education
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.