Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 2:03 am
To the editor:
Before I begin, let me illustrate my general view of all politicians with a simple riddle.
Q. What’s the difference between a politician and a carp?
A. One is a scum-sucking, bottom-feeding scavenger, and the other is a fish.
Now that my view of politicians is out, let me just say that I had no problem understanding Donna Pinckney’s appeal for her readers to vote for the ole’ donkey over the oversized pachyderm, i.e. elephant in her recent letter ("Now is the time to vote," Oct. 22). It did, however, confuse me a bit when she praised those same Democratic leaders for knowing “the difference between reality and fantasy.” While I often wonder about Republicans, Pinckney’s petition was for the very party that imagines that biological boys can be girls, girls can be boys, and that the “moral high ground” involves forcing the rest of us to share in said illusion.
Her second appeal was to vote for “leaders who know … that a woman must have the final word regarding her health care and family planning decisions.” For starters, I know of no one who thinks otherwise, but wrapped tightly in this political jargon is the dehumanization of the unborn. Masquerading as “choice,” this lingo ignores both the science and Scripture while extending to women the pseudo-right to kill their fully human but unborn child.
It is no secret, then, that Democrats at every level not only decried the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade and thus its alignment with reality over fantasy but with political control intend to mold the rest of us into their own irrational images. While it is difficult to imagine a world in which ignoring biological sex and detesting the saving of children would be politically acceptable, this Democratic fantasy is quickly becoming reality for us all.
Tony Watts
Thomasville
