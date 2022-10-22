Vote Republican for safety, lower inflation
To the editor:
Every three months, illegal aliens crossing the southern border could replace EVERY MAN, WOMAN AND CHILD in Guilford Country. This is based on numbers from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security over the past 12 months. These illegal aliens are not just families yearning for a better life.
Are you safer now than before Joe Biden got in office? Are gas prices higher? Does the 40-year-high inflation rate impact how you live and whether you can afford to buy food for your family? Elect Ted Budd, Christian Castelli and other Republicans who support the police and will make life safer and more affordable. If you don’t, life will only get worse.
Ken Orms
High Point
