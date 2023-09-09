Vote out the incumbents
to the editor:
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 12:52 am
Vote out the incumbents
to the editor:
Early voting for the upcoming city elections will soon be underway. Before casting your vote, ask yourself how you feel about the past four years’ worth of tax, fee and utility rate increases. Ask yourself how you feel about city council giving itself an 88% raise for what they say was “a job well done.” If you enjoyed having your cost of living raised each of the last four years, then vote for the incumbents, including one of the two incumbent council members now running for mayor. This will absolutely ensure you will get more of the same over the next four years.
But if you don’t like these yearly increases in city taxes, fees and utility rates, if you don’t like seeing a city council and mayor’s office that caters to the one-%ers at the expense of the rest of us, do the smart thing and vote for any of the newcomers in this year’s election. These candidates are not ingrained in the city’s good ‘ol boy political system — they are just regular people like the rest of us. We have nothing to lose and everything to gain with an entirely new slate of council members and a new mayor that just might consider the needs of the average High Point citizen.
Richard Bostick
High Point
