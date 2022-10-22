Vote Myers for soil and water supervisor
To the editor:
To the editor:
Folks, I ask that when you vote this year for candidates running for Guilford County Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor that you please vote for Josh Myers. Josh is currently serving as a supervisor on the Soil and Water Board since being elected to this position in 2018. I have served on the board with Josh, and from personal observation can tell you Josh is dedicated, hard-working and passionate about serving the citizens of Guilford County. Josh is a good steward of state funds that the district uses to put best-management practices on the ground that help county landowners with soil erosion and water-quality issues. Josh has also been instrumental in getting additional state funding for projects in the county through his discussions with members of the General Assembly. Josh is currently serving as vice chairman of the district board and has served as secretary/treasurer. Josh owns his own business and is active in many community organizations, including the school his two children attend. Soil and Water District supervisor is a non-partisan position, and I ask you to join me as I enthusiastically cast my vote for Josh Myers.
Ray Briggs
High Point
