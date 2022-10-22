Vote for Gray in District 62
To the editor:
A House District 62 mailer blames an increase in crime on Brandon Gray, who is running against the incumbent candidate. There are many problems with this claim. Who has more influence on the current situation? The incumbent, who has been in office since 2011, or Brandon Gray, who has yet to take office? Consider what the incumbent has done to make our communities safer. Whatever he has supported hasn’t been successful if our crime rates are increasing. If our legislator hasn’t been able to fix the problems in six terms, it makes no sense to elect him to a seventh term.
For legitimate reasons, many are concerned about the increase in crime. Violent crime is an important issue, but it isn’t the only threat we face. The incumbent has repeatedly voted against Medicaid expansion, which would improve the health of many hard-working North Carolinians who face cancer, heart disease and other illnesses. For those who aren’t offered insurance through their employers, Medicaid expansion will save lives.
We are interested in new ideas to solve the problems in our community, not more of the same from our current elected official. For these reasons, we will be voting for Brandon Gray for the N.C. House in District 62.
Scott and Julie Ann Cooper
Greensboro
Editor’s note: The writers each sent in a separate, different letter on this topic expressing the same overall sentiment. The editor selected one of the letters to publish.
