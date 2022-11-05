To the editor:
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 2:03 am
To the editor:
Jerry Alan Branson has proven experience from overseeing his family business and prior service as a Guilford County commissioner. During his terms as commissioner county residents benefitted from stable and reduced property tax bills.
Branson will help restore some economic sanity to Guilford County budgets. I, like most everyone, experience what high inflation has done to the necessities we all need to survive. We are getting less for our dollars each time we shop.
Our current local leaders seem to not understand this as spending continues on an unsustainable level. We need an experienced commissioner that understands our plight, and will work to ensure the county will live within its means.
Jimmy Morgan
Colfax
