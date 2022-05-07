To the editor:
I am writing in strong support of Steve Arnold's campaign for Guilford County commissioner.
I have known Steve for many years. I know he is a man of strong personal integrity. Steve has worn many hats over the years: He is a a husband and father, he has served two terms on the High Point City Council, one term in the state House and five terms on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners representing our community.
In all of his years as an elected official Steve Arnold has been a consistent, conservative voice. He never voted for a tax increase. He has always supported the Constitution, especially on issues like right to life and the Second Amendment.
High Point needs a strong voice on the Guilford County commission, and he is the only candidate in the race for District 2 who lives in High Point.
Steve's life experience and knowledge make him uniquely qualified to serve on the county board of commissioners. PLEASE join me in voting for Steve – I cast my ballot for him earlier today!
Bill Millis
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.