To the editor:
I am disappointed that Rep. Ted Budd failed to vote to censure Rep. Paul Gosar for his vile post threatening Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In any other workplace this behavior would be met with disciplinary action and probable termination. This can't be ignored or explained away as "politics as usual." This hyperpartisan, extreme demonization of other party representatives has got to stop! Budd must know how toxic this is to our society and democracy.
It would also be helpful to hear Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis call out this reprehensible behavior to assist in efforts to turn down the temperature of our hyperpartisan/extreme politics.
Anthony Stewart
High Point
