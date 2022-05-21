To the editor:
It was reported in the High Point Enterprise that N.C. would have BILLIONS in tax surplus taken in during the fiscal year ending June 30 ("Officials: Expect $4.2 billion more state revenue this year, $2 billion next," May 10). Now they are trying to figure "what to do" with it. CUT TAXES! People are suffering with high prices – gas, rent, food, etc. Duh! What are they thinking?! And this fix should be immediate.
Linda Hucks Pullum
Thomasville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.