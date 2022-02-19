As I tuned into the Guilford County Board of Education work meeting on Jan. 27, I was excited to see the designs presented for the four new schools. Before the first design group presented, Superintendent Sharon Contreras gave a summary of some of the items that had been included. I was quite surprised to hear the new schools would include walk-up or drive-up food service windows because, as Dr. Contreras stated, “hybrid learning is likely here to stay.” Additional surprises included the usual health office found in schools but also medical clinics and dental clinics, lactation rooms for nursing mothers, school stores and parent spaces.
Did the superintendent of GCS just say we should expect to have more hybrid learning? Isn’t hybrid learning the reason for the massive learning loss our students are currently facing?
She also infers that schools are to become the hub for medical and dental care for students.
How many lactating mothers are in one school at a time?
Why do we need school stores?
Although I love the idea of parent spaces, why does a school need dedicated parent space, especially if GCS retains the policy of not allowing anyone but employees into the schools? Parents and volunteers have not been able to go into our schools for two full years now.
It seems there is an overreach occurring here. Schools are to provide education, a fact that escapes GCS, based on the test scores for the last decade. Schools are not there to provide medical or dental care, rooms for mothers to tend to nursing or to sell products to our students. Since the beginning of this school year GCS has struggled (and frequently lost) the battle to staff properly. What makes them think they can add all these positions?
Lynn Andrew
High Point
