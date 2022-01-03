To the editor:
Returning to High Point after a four-decade absence, one of my joys was renewing old friendships and seeing former co-workers at a monthly lunch.
Rehashing memories of work and catching up on the years past made for a lively, energizing, fun get-together. Then along came the pandemic. And fear.
Masks, lockdowns, social distancing, etc., only intensified that fear, and our "Lunch Bunch" group, like so many others, could meet no more. Then along came the vaccine. And a new dilemma.
Other anomalies accompanied the vaccine, one of which explains the above title referencing another time. Yet, like a Phoenix rising, it's relevant today as the vaccinated shun the unjabbed and sentence them to absentia.
Baffling, as it begs the question, is the shot effective and, if so, what is there to fear? If it doesn't offer protection, why risk it?
As one whose practice does not include vaccinations, it has meant exclusion. A sad but not unexpected consequence of obeying one's convictions. While missing the camaraderie, my principles will not be voided.
Is there any animosity on my part? No. Did fear win? Yes. But its victory is pyrrhic at best.
Nan E. Puckett
High Point
Editor's note: As has been well documented, the vaccines provide strong protection against severe illness for those with healthy immune systems and also helps prevent those who are infected from spreading the virus, but the greatest concern is for those with compromised immune systems, including but not limited to cancer survivors. Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, for instance, had been vaccinated but was fighting cancer, and he died of COVID-19.
