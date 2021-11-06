To the editor:
Guys, everything is in such a mess, people seem to really be bent out of shape. We, as a people, can help change that by each making an effort to be pleasant. When someone tries to cut in front of you in traffic, smile and put on the brake and let them in; when someone has a frown on their face, smile, it may be the only one they get all day. Our attitude is up to us – decide to make it good.
Linda Hucks Pullum
Lexington
