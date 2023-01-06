To the editor:
To the editor:
So what Congress learned from examining President Trump's Federal income tax returns is that Trump took only legal deductions and paid every penny he owed. In effect, he did what everyone should do.
These political hit jobs by the ruling establishment need to cease.
Richard Bostick
High Point
