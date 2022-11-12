To the editor:
The ancestors of the English Farm are probably turning turning over in their graves to see their descendants give up their farm land for huge financial gain! We cannot create new farm land after it ha been developed, and Archdale officials don't seem to care. Shame on you! Are we not going to preserve any farm land for the next generation? A charitable donation to the Piedmont Land Conservancy would have been a better use. We can't make any more land. I am saddened.
