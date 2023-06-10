Trinity citizens need to speak up
To the editor:
To the editor:
I am compelled to write this letter to bring awareness to the citizens of Trinity, who WILL be impacted by the proposed budget and spendings of their government, and with hopes they will crowd the city annex building at the meeting on Monday, June 12, at 6703 NC 62, Trinity, at 6:30 p.m.
Here’s what you, a Trinity city resident, need to know:
Proposed budget: salary increases for seven employees of 16.7% average. (They had increases of 5.5%-25.9% in 2022 and 8.5%-21.3% in 2023. They are working the same jobs, same amount of time, and basing their pay scales on those found in much larger, older cities with much more infrastructure!)
Spending: Money has been spent “branding” the city. Yet, if you haven’t already noticed, they can’t seem to keep the current website up to date! In addition, your government recently purchased a 1.17-acre lot next to the current city hall for $341,000 that has a tax value of $57,000! They are planning to build a new city hall for approximately $5 million (asking for some grant money, as well)! Are you aware of a sewer rate increase coming? It’s my understanding, so be ready. Sewer for all will never happen.
Check out the proposed budget at www.trinity-nc.gov or just call city hall and request a copy.
Elections: The only way to stop the madness is to vote for new candidates who may share our concerns with us in mind. But wait! They have requested Raleigh change our election year from 2023 to 2024 (even years)! No election this year, sorry. PLEASE mark your calendar and attend the meeting and speak up!
Martha Ogle
Trinity
