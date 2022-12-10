Today I am writing you to talk about the inequality of transgender youth in schools. Things like the treatment of peers and the social norms being used as justification to misgender transgender students. Transgender students are all over the world, and the inequality of how peers and even staff of schools treat these students is a daily struggle for transgender youth.
75% of transgender students felt unsafe at their schools. This should not be the case; schools should be where all students feel safe. Transgender students being a minority should be listened to. Schools should have an unbiased atmosphere to protect their students, no matter the student's identification. Their safety should be their number one priority.
As a transgender student, it is upsetting to see that others are facing discrimination for their gender identity. 60% of transgender youth are forced to use a restroom and/or locker room that does not match their gender identity. While the concern of hypothetical situations is at an all-time high, it is blankly ignorant to put aside someone's gender identity altogether.
Another shocking thing is 50% of transgender students are unable to use the name or pronouns that match their gender identity. 41% of all transgender students have attempted suicide. Transgender students are getting their gender identity ignored, which impacts the students' self-esteem and self-worth.
130 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced so far this year. There are only 18 bills protecting transgender people in America. Transgender students' rights are already on the line, along with the discrimination they get from their peers and even their teachers.
There needs to be more talk about how how unequally transgender youth are treated. These children, like myself, deserve to be protected and feel validated and safe. Without the safety of the young, there will be no safety for future generations.
