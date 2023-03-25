Recently, I read an article about a girls basketball team from a Christian school in Vermont that refused to participate in a tournament against a team with a transgender athlete. They forfeited the game and went home. The sponsor of Vermont sports, Vermont Principals' Association, decided to ban this school from participating in every sport in future tournaments sanctioned by the organization.
I personally applaud these young females for taking a much-needed stand against this madness. When will we see some semblance of sanity and common sense return to our society? A prime example of how ridiculous having biological males competing against biological females would be the University of Connecticutt's women's basketball team. During one stretch, Coach Geno Auriemma's ladies won 38 straight games, and to date the team has won an unprecedented 11 national championships. Since 2000, they have won 10 national titles. The elite of the elite female basketball players find their way to UConn.
With that said, Coach Auriemma shared that the only team to beat his ladies when they went undefeated was a group of former boys high school players who played against the females in practice. These were guys who weren't good enough to play collegiately.
A trans female swimmer who previously competed as a male and could not win switched to the female competition and set Pennsylvania records while being named female athlete of the year. If a trans athlete wishes to compete, maybe leagues of trans identifiers should be formed.
The gender identity phobia has gone too far. It appears that the work accomplished in achieving Title IX, basically for women, is being set back beyond where they were years ago. I have granddaughters competing in sports who should not be forced to face biological males in their sporting events.
