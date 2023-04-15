To the editor:
In less than five years, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center has accomplished a great deal and grown a great deal!
They promised that we would expand specialty services to the community of High Point and keep care local whenever possible. Here are just some examples of those outcomes:
• Combining our local providers with fellowship-trained specialists from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, we created a “one-stop shop” for surgical oncology, and surgical cancer volumes at High Point Medical Center are growing at a dramatic pace.
• In cardiovascular services, we have significantly increased the number of cardiologists and procedural volumes at the Congdon Heart and Vascular Center. We are expanding services in adjacent counties as well.
• In the operative areas, we have incorporated exciting new procedures and robotic technologies. We also opened the Premier Ambulatory Surgical Center in North High Point, which is now averaging over 300 surgical cases per month.
• In women’s health, we have opened a high-risk obstetrics clinic, hired a pelvic floor surgeon, grown a gynecologic cancer clinic and developed a gynecologic robotic surgery program. Volumes are up 10% this year alone!
• In orthopedics, we have added sports medicine specialists, hand surgeons, spine surgeons, joint surgeons and pain providers.
• In the intensive care units, we have significantly increased our capabilities and our staffing, now with intensivists on-site in the ICU 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Looking back at where we were five years ago and where we are now, we are transforming health care in our community! More and more, patients are experiencing a wider scope of high-quality, compassionate care, all close to home in High Point. Together, we want to keep this momentum going!!!
Ken Smith, member of the board of directors
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center
