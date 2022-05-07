To the editor:
Every year in early May, our Visit High Point team asks our mayor to read the obligatory proclamation claiming this time as National Travel and Tourism Week. This year we want to formally thank our city leaders as this year’s theme is #Future of Travel. Your leadership and partnership in sharing in our mission, to position High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy and that locals will want to promote, not only makes for a fruitful visitor economy but also a great place to live.
In just two years, we are starting to see a strong tourism recovery from COVID-19. In 2020, Visit NC calculated a decrease of direct tourism spending by 47%. Although the official 2021 numbers have not been formally announced, we can currently see a rebound where tourism occupancy tax receipts are only off 2% from 2019.
This spring has been active as we just celebrated the opening of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children's Museum last weekend. High Point University continues to set the bar high, growing the school’s offerings to merit more direct tourism economic impact that benefits our hotels, restaurants, and retail. Earlier this spring, we hosted the largest rowing event in state history, the N.C. Rowing Championships that brought in close to 4,000 attendees. We hosted our annual spring High Point Market, where registration numbers were close to normal compared to 2019. We also welcomed Ziggy’s home as High Point hosted 1,500 concert-goers on April 22 to enjoy Blackberry Smoke, and 90% were from outside of High Point, including as far as California!
Council leaders, thank you for making bold moves to position our city to become a destination. Thank you for supporting our industry partners, like you all did last week when we celebrated the J.H. Adams Inn's expansion. Thank you for your advocacy to secure dollars on behalf of our city that supports outdoor recreation and connectivity. It is an honor to do this work for our city, and thank you for your partnership as the future of tourism and High Point is bright!
Melody Burnett, president
Visit High Point
