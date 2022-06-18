To the editor:
A recent article in The Enterprise purported the local unemployment rate has dropped lower than the pre-pandemic level to 3.9% ("Local unemployment rate hits pre-pandemic level," June 2). Additionally, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the current national unemployment rate is 3.6%.
How on earth were the people who devised the current method of computing allowed to so blatantly offer misleading numbers that would be considered laughable under most circumstances? Our current situation, however, is no laughing matter. It has reached a level where dire consequences appear to be inevitable.
Although actual figures fluctuate, according to the latest available government statistics, there are 158,426,000 people currently employed in the United States. We have a 62.5% Labor Force Participation Rate. The LFPR is an estimate of the economy's active work force – "number of people ages 16 and older employed or actively seeking employment divided by the non-institutionalized, civilian working age population." This would indicate that we have 37.5% able-bodied members of our population who are not employed or actively seeking employment.
I'm 75 years of age and can never recall seeing so many "Help Wanted" signs posted in businesses, on websites, along streets and just about any place imaginable as I have witnessed in recent months. Many businesses have been forced to cut hours or even close doors for lack of help. Even summer recreation activities are being curtailed for a great many citizens. According to ABC11, "In Raleigh, half of the city's pools remain closed" and the current lifeguard shortage is affecting nearly a third of the public swimming pools nationwide.
Let's get real about our unemployment figures because the latest numerical data would seem to be a far cry from actuality and simply another in a long line of government misrepresentations. Where's the honesty, integrity and transparency we should have in our government and its leadership?
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
Editor's note: The national labor force participation rate peaked in 2000 at 67.3%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.