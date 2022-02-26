To the editor:
Rev. Kelvin Sellers, I totally agree with your letter concerning how the Black community is failing their youth ("Community is failing our youth," Feb. 20). Every day on the morning news, more shootings, more killings, and the majority of them are by young thugs running the streets who just want to rob and kill people. They have no role model at home, so out in the streets, the devil is more than willing to supply them with a role model, and look how they turn out! When a 14-year-old kills someone, I'm thankful that he was arrested before he killed again. When the news reports all these crimes, most of the times they say that there was no motive for them. These young thugs don't need a motive, they just want to kill! I did my part to help young men by being a Big Brother for 17 years. How do we solve the gang problems? By declaring open season on them! If the police catch a person with a gun and the person tries to shoot them, kill them on the spot! Is that too harsh? NO! Black, white, brown thugs are better armed than the police are!
Claude Pruitt
Trinity
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.