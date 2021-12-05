Love thy neighbor as thyself. Do unto others as you would have them do unto to you. Every day in our great country, we witness and live through a completely different story. When will America finally stand up, realize and admit that she has been falsely accusing, illegally incarcerating, and downright mistreating citizens of color since the beginning of her creation? When will we, as a country, try to understand and walk in the shoes of our fellow Americans? Every day my beautiful, intelligent grandchildren have the burden of skin color to carry around in their backpacks with their books and supplies. Our wonderful teacher daughter has to be on constant guard against parents and leaders who are troubled or disturbed when she teaches her students about the history of our great land. Every day we see how people from around the world want to be Americans. Yet, we have way too many Americans who just want to be safe, free and protected in the land of their birth. For over six generations, my family has served in the military to defend our lands, worked as first responders to help keep folks safe and stood in the classrooms to educate our greatest assets, the children. We all must try to do better for our future. It is no one's fault if you don't have housing, health care and safe water, but it's everyone's fault when our government fails to offer fairness and equality across the board. It is not your fault if your elected official doesn't work for you, but it is a problem when only rich people are heard and served. It is wrong in America when our streets are filled with homeless people and when our children and seniors go hungry. It is wrong in America when people of color continue to be mistreated in all areas of life. As we live through yet another year of pandemic and holiday season, please think about others, love those who don't look like you, and most of all, listen to your heart and try to do just one thing a day to make America great.
Donna Pinckney
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.