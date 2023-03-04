Time to play
To the editor:
Every year all across the country, the kids over the age of 50 get involved in the senior games. The ambassadors for the Greater High Point Senior Games invite participants across our city to step up and register. North Carolina leads the country in participants in these annual competitions. What are the senior games, you may wonder? It is a wonderful competitive social event that is fun and challenging for all of us who want to be players and have fun. Senior games offer over 50 sporting events, including table tennis, pickleball, corn hole, badminton, basketball throw, golf, and so much more. It is the time of the year that you can impress your family and friends with the skills that you have honed over your lifetime. It is an excellent time to come out, get exercise, meet friends, and maybe win a medal. Although sports is a major part of the games, one can also compete in the visual, literary, or performing arts. This means if you are a creative of any kind, there is something for you. Photography, sewing, ceramics, short stories, and poems are all ways that one can contribute and perhaps be a gold medal winner. If you are a dancer, singer or play a musical instrument, you can compete..There is a nominal fee of $12 and the deadline is March 31. Registration takes place at the Roy B. Culler Senior center at 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, or you may also register online. Your registration fee includes a beautiful T-shirt, take-home breakfast and the opening ceremonies, plus most of the events. If you don’t wish to play, the games always can use help from volunteers with scoring and cheering. Now is the time to impress your crew with the skills that have kept you mentally and physically sharp over the years. So bring a friend and make this the year that you win the gold, silver or bronze to impress your grandchildren.
Donna Pinckney
High Point
Thanks for all the food collection
To the editor:
I want to say a special thank you to our local Boy Scouts for all the food you collected on Feb. 11 for some of our local food pantries. It was a tremendous help with stocking our shelves to help more people offset the high cost of food. The location for food distribution was held this year at D-Up on Washington Street, and we had the opportunity to learn more about this great program. It was a good morning for everyone involved.
Thank you to the students at Jamestown Elementary School for your February Food Collection and Shadybrook Elementary for your Super Bowl collection. All of the kids involved did an awesome job.
Thank you, parents, teachers, staff and Scout leaders for working with our kids every day. You’re making a difference. We appreciate you.
Dean Jordan, director
Hand to Hand Food Pantry
Some are left out of city’s vision
To the editor:
Headlines from The Enterprise:
“Showplace West site plan progresses” (Feb. 16).
“Tesla eyes dealership site in High Point” (Feb. 17, applied to rezone property on N. Main Street.)
“Food hall adds downtown dimension” (Dec. 29).
“Professional soccer team coming to High Point” (Dec. 29).
“Ziggy’s seeks other local concert sites” (Jan. 26).
“Consultant: High Point must act on potential” (Jan. 26, a consultant told the city its mission is to redevelop its historic industrial corridor, where they see a lot of potential).
“New downtown plan takes shape” (Feb. 2, strategic planning process aims to define, once and for all, the city’s downtown boundaries).
“Council awards contract for stadium renovations” (Feb. 21, at an estimated cost of $6 million to renovate Truist Point Stadium).
After reading these stories, I was left wondering, “How does any of this benefit ZIP code 27260?” It doesn’t, and the more I read about Uptowne High Point, the more I am convinced communities like 27260 are left to deal with their own security, safety, health, and financial well-being.
In 1915, City Council passed an ordinance officially segregating the city by passing an ordinance prohibiting colored inhabitants from certain sections of the city. This set the stage for a divided city for 108 years. These are some of the black communities that sprang up after this ordinance: Eastside, Southside, Macedonia, and a smidgen in West End. All have been overlooked and programmed for failure.
Years ago, the city brought in a bunch of consultants to discuss changing the complexion of Historic Washington Street. The vision was a combination of history, arts, and entertainment. But something happened along the way. It could have something to do with the poster they put out by mistake. It pictured all white people walking the street sipping beverages. Need I say more?
I love High Point, but I want High Point to love me back!
Glenn R. Chavis
High Point
Colorblind justice
To the editor:
Recently Elma Hairston, president of the High Point NAACP chapter, said “Research shows, Black people and people of color continue to be disproportionately represented among felony convictions in North Carolina” (“Bill about ‘riots’ would be misused,” Feb. 18 letter to the editor).
I am so-o-o tired of Blacks and people of color crying they are being treated worse than whites. Give me a break. I don’t give a rat’s behind about the skin color of a criminal. White, Black, red, green, purple — I just don’t care. If you do the crime, you should do the time. That’s plain, simple and equal justice. That’s an easy concept that everybody knows but is afraid to say out loud because they are afraid of being labeled as (fill in the blank).
Everybody wants to live in safe neighborhoods and doesn’t care about the skin color of their neighbor. They just want good neighbors and want criminals locked up.
Now let’s talk about improving laws so people don’t go to jail for 20 years for what may be a minor crime, or they are first-time offenders or juveniles. Of course that depends upon the crime and their criminal history. Nobody forced them to commit a crime, so please don’t tell me about their broken home, race or economic status when setting bail or length of their sentence.
Purse-snatching might seem like a minor crime. That is, of course, unless it happens to YOU, YOUR WIFE, MOTHER OR DAUGHTER. It’s easy to talk about what to do when somebody else’s purse is stolen or someone else’s business is looted. Will you still talk in general, abstract terms about policing and the judicial system when you or a loved one are victims? Answer: NO.
By the way, how often and how much money and property must a business be forced to lose to shoplifters and looters before they close and move out?
Cashless bail is not the answer. In cities where this is in place, crime rates go up. Duh! Unchecked crimes and criminals that go free will only commit more crimes. Enforce the laws equally for all criminals and stop crying about locking up people who are CRIMINALS!
Ken Orms
High Point
The foundations of a free society
To the editor:
The USA was founded “under God we trust.” We hold these truths that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by the Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — that to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their powers from “consent of the governed,” drawing by implication upon common law of tradition of liberty, property and contracts, its principles rooted for the right reason. The founders thus outlined the moral foundations of a free society. The Bill of Rights stands alone in making sure all respect to the citizens of the United States stands strong. No other country shall take our powers of be. Individual thinking men share depend on their labor as the Creator has said no man is above any other man, we must share all rights of liberty. Individuality is the foundation of a free society. Education should be stepping stone of learning and knowledge. Any theories should not be taught. Creator made men in his own image. Man has a brain to learn and understand. There is right and wrong. Teaching our children to be good stewards is our number one goal in this USA Critical race theory is against the Constitution. Teachings of the “In God We Trust” of our Creator is the foundation of the Constitution. Also, no man can change our country. Individual of free men makes society work. We must not take from businesses of working people, world tax is against what our forefathers fought against. Critical race theory against the people should not happen at all cost. I hope our country doesn’t fall like Rome. The truth is our country must teach our children to be individuals, independent, not dependent on handouts. Our Creator didn’t pick that way of man.
Dan Lambeth
Archdale
Leadership has gone AWOL
To the editor:
According to Vice President Kamala Harris, “For working families, we have reduced heating and electricity bills so folks have more money in their pockets to buy things like school supplies, replace the dishwasher or take a family vacation.” Allow me to define inflation. It’s “a general increase in prices and fall in purchasing power of money.” I’m not sure about the rest of you, but I have witnessed firsthand increased prices with a rapid decline in my own purchasing power. Across the board, everything is considerably more costly with some required items soaring as much as 200% or more.
With conservative estimates of electricity being up 11.9%, fuel oil up 27.7%, natural gas up 26.7% and the current rate of inflation supposedly at 6.4%, I would have to challenge Harris’ assertions because we have fallen drastically behind over the past two years.
At a time when our country is experiencing horrendous inflation and a supply chain crunch with real wages being down, we have our border leaking like a sieve and a catastrophic train derailment in Ohio affecting the lives of thousands of citizens. Border Czar Harris has visited the border once with no success in curbing the illegal flow into our country and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg waited nearly three weeks before visiting the site of the derailment.
President Biden stole away at night to visit Ukraine in order to declare the United States would be giving another $50 billion in aid to its war effort. While people here at home were hurting, POTUS Biden was involved with photo ops in Ukraine. By the way, with our current national debt being over $31.5 trillion, I’m not sure where he found another $50 billion to give away unless he borrowed from China.
Apparently, the leadership we seek and need in America has gone AWOL.
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
