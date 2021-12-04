Rep. Jon Hardister’s letter of Nov. 28 ("New state budget good for N.C.") again parrots the Republican timeworn false axiom that so-called “trickle-down economics” benefits consumers or employees. He stated that the gradual elimination of the corporate tax would benefit consumers. This is an out and out lie of the highest order! History shows that when corporate taxes are cut or eliminated the executives’ pay is increased and the money is also used to buy back company stock. This increases the price of the company’s stock, which means that the executives' stock options increase in value, giving executives even more money. Employees and consumers never see anything of value from this tax elimination. CEO pay is now more than 278 times the average worker’s wages and has grown more than 940% since 1978.
Not only do companies not want to pay their fair share of taxes, they demand and require state and local government use tax revenues to subsidize their businesses. Our politicians give up this money without requiring the companies to meet time deadlines and performance requirements, make monthly reports, or provide the taxpayer a return on their company investment through a percentage of corporate profits. Companies through the ages have always made nice profits without these required taxpayer incentives. Conservatives claim that businesses are people too. If this is true than why are Hardister and his conservative colleagues treating this class of “people” different than the rest of us? How about eliminating income taxes for all “people” too?
Tom Taydus
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.